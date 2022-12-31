Contrasting Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 27.64 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.01%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

