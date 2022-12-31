ARK Innovation ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 237,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 155,632 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ARKK stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07.

