NCR Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,051 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get NCR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $23.41 on Friday. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.