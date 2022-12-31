Dynatrace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,719 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $450,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

