Dynatrace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,719 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $450,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.