Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cardinal Health Call Options (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 23,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 524% compared to the average volume of 3,791 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.