Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 39,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average daily volume of 34,237 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of LABU opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,013,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.