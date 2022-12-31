Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Drops By 16.6%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

In other news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

