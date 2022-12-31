TCR2 Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,673 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18,993% compared to the typical volume of 14 put options.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRR opened at $1.00 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Further Reading

