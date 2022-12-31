Beauty Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average volume of 2,081 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

