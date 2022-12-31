Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 13,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

