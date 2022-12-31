AGNC Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 70,109 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 29,205 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

