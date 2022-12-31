Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the average volume of 1,104 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

