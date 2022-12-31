Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,180 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 2,747 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ERX stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

