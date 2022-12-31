Gaotu Techedu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,960 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the average daily volume of 4,391 put options.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
GOTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.73. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.23.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
