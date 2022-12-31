Gaotu Techedu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,960 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the average daily volume of 4,391 put options.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

GOTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.73. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

