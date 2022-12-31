Smartsheet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 508% compared to the average daily volume of 889 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $735,687. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

