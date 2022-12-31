Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $257.33

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 55.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

