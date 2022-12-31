Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price at $2,944.29

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.28) to GBX 2,750 ($33.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.