Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $220.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

SDVKY stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

