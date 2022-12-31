Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $199.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.43.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

