Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $81.23

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.23.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. HealthEquity has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

