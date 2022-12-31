Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

