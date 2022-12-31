Analyzing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Elbit Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.0%. Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

60.9% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Brookfield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.65 $3.97 billion $2.05 15.35

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Imaging and Brookfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.47%. Given Brookfield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield beats Elbit Imaging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body. It also offers medical products based on stem cells derived primarily from umbilical cord blood and intended for bone marrow transplantation in patients with leukemia or lymph node cancer, non-malignant blood diseases, and metabolic genetic diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of plots and villas in India. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

