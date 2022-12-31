Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $8.36

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GoodRx Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

