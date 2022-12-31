Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $22.79

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 638,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 126.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 580.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after buying an additional 1,151,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

