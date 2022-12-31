Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 628.83

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.83 ($7.59).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.33) to GBX 635 ($7.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($8.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.19) to GBX 528 ($6.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 515.60 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 576.88. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.79) and a one year high of GBX 749 ($9.04).

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

