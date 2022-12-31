Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $82.35

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Match Group Trading Up 1.0 %

MTCH stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

