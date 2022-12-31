Head-To-Head Analysis: Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.21 Progyny $500.62 million 5.78 $65.77 million $0.42 74.17

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Progyny 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 492.89%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Progyny.

Risk & Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Progyny 6.00% 14.14% 9.62%

Summary

Progyny beats Lisata Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

