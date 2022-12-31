Reviewing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 3.35 $19.30 million $0.70 22.97

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -5.65% SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00%

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SciPlay beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Rating)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.