Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$30.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.39 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.72.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$17.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

