Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $44.63

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.