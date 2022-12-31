Head to Head Analysis: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) vs. Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Comerica alerts:

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Comerica pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.9% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comerica and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 30.73% 16.56% 1.16% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Comerica and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 1 5 15 0 2.67 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $85.09, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.02 billion 2.89 $1.17 billion $7.55 8.85 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Comerica beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.