Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $106.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZM opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $191.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock worth $884,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

