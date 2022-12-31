Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $24.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,887 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $391,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

