Air Products and Chemicals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

