Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.2 days.

Worldline Stock Down 1.8 %

Worldline stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $59.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.