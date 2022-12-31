Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.2 days.
Worldline Stock Down 1.8 %
Worldline stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $59.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.
Worldline Company Profile
