Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.