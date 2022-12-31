Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Westhaven Gold
