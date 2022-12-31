Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $32.11 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.