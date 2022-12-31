ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,354 put options on the company. This is an increase of 697% compared to the typical volume of 1,424 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $234,602,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at $245,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after buying an additional 7,710,015 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 27.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,346,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,876,000 after buying an additional 6,116,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 63.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,597,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,235,000 after buying an additional 4,132,405 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

ICICI Bank stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

