Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,831,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 8,039,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

