Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Z Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.97. Z has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Z had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Z will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YAHOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

