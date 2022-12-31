Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

