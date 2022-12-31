Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YUEIY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.
