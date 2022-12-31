Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 557,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.5 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

