Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.6 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $386.40 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.39.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
