Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.6 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $386.40 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.39.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

