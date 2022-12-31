ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.3 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.10.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.