ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $8.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

