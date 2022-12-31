BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $208.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.69.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of BNTX opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioNTech by 361.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $523,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

