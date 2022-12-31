Head-To-Head Review: Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telesis Bio and Bionano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bionano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Telesis Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 430.82%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Telesis Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.7% of Telesis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Telesis Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telesis Bio and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesis Bio -251.04% -73.65% -51.19% Bionano Genomics -451.42% -38.48% -34.11%

Volatility & Risk

Telesis Bio has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telesis Bio and Bionano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesis Bio $11.04 million 3.21 -$38.96 million ($1.80) -0.67 Bionano Genomics $17.98 million 24.11 -$72.43 million ($0.41) -3.56

Telesis Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Telesis Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesis Bio

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.