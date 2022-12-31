StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
