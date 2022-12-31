StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.