Analyzing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Indonesia Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.89%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 17.69 -$6.05 million N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.08 -$12.84 million $1.46 1.08

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70%

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

