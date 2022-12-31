Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $41.17

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

